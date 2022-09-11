Journey of Water, Inspired by Moana Set to Open in 2023 in EPCOT

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro announced that Journey of Water, the new Moana-inspired attraction will open at EPCOT in late 2023.

will open in late 2023, inviting guests to follow the story of water on the planet, inspired by Moana’s connection to the ocean. The attraction, a walk-through exploration trail, will invite guests to meet and play with magical, living water. Just like in the ocean (as seen in Moana), the water will have a personality all its own, helping guests learn how to protect the natural water cycle in a fun and engaging way.

Also, the next major milestone in EPCOT’s multi-year transformation will include the completion of the World Celebration neighborhood in late 2023, featuring a new statue of Walt Disney called “Walt the Dreamer.”

