New Look at Zootopia Central Station Coming to Shanghai Disneyland Shared at D23 Expo

During today’s Disney Parks, Experiences and Products panel at D23 Expo 2022, chairperson of Disney Parks and Resorts Josh D’Amaro shared a look at some concept art for the Zootopia Central Station coming to Shanghai Disney Resort.
- Shanghai Disney Resort will be the first Disney resort to bring the world of the Walt Disney Animation Studios film Zootopia to life.
- At Zootopia Central Station, guests will find animals going about their daily lives.
- At the Zootopia Police Department, which doubles as the entrance for the land’s new family attraction, guests will be greeted by an audio-animatronics figure of Officer Clawhauser.
More on Zootopia in Shanghai Disneyland:
- The new area will feature “a new major attraction that will seamlessly blend Disney storytelling and state-of-the-art technology to bring this fan-favorite movie and its characters to life.”
- Of course, entertainment, merchandise, food, and beverages will factor into the land as well.
- Also of note, a D23 article on the new land says “Zootopia will be unique to Shanghai Disneyland” — it’s unclear exactly what that means.
