Photos: Cosplay Showcase from D23 Expo 2022 Day Two

Nevermind the panels, sometimes the most exciting things to be found on the D23 Expo showfloor are the creative cosplayers. Here are just a few who stopped by the Laughing Place booth and walked the showfloor on Saturday.

One of the most creative cosplays we’ve seen all weekend was this Disney Parks shopping bag dress.

Definitely no capes on this costume, but Edna Mode stopped by our booth.

Alice and the Mad Hatter also made an appearance.

Last we saw, Strange and Wanda weren’t getting along so well but that wasn’t the case here.

Hopefully there’s no snake in this Woody’s boot.

A fun twist on Figment and Dreamfinder get photobombed by Bekah.

The Kingdom Hearts crew stopped by with their keys.

With cheese whiz flowing through his veins, Bro Thor made an appearance.

Loki stopped by.

Float like a butterfly, sting like a bee. His name is Steven with a “v.”

Snow White was also there but I wouldn’t trust that apple.

“Help me, Laughingplace. You’re my only hope.” – Princess Leia, probably.

This hauntingly good Constance Hatchaway made her way out of the Haunted Mansion.

Hide your chocolate! Kevin was wandering outside the convention center.

Telling a tale as old as time, Mrs. Potts made an appearance.

This is the way… you do an awesome mashup cosplay. What do we think? Snow-Katan?

And speaking of fun mashups, Ariel was joined by “Prince” Eric.

This Mary Poppins cosplay is practically perfect.

We. Are. Venom. This symbiote transition cosplay is awesome!

Jafar took a break from searching for a diamond in the rough.

This group of Marvel characters was ready for a fight.

This Onward group cosplay was so good!

The famous balancing pirate stumbled around the convention center.

And finally, a human version of Wall-E was spotted outside.

