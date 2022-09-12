74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards – Winners From The Walt Disney Company

Tonight is one of Hollywood’s biggest nights as the 2022 Emmys are taking place! While many of the creative arts Emmys have been revealed already, tonight marks many of the major awards for acting in drama and comedy series on television and more.

The Walt Disney Company is nominated many times over for tonight’s ceremony, with programming spanning across ABC, FX, and Hulu.

Stay tuned to this page as we will be updating the winners from the Walt Disney Company as they are announced!

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

Abbott Elementary – “Pilot” – Quinta Brunson, Written By

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie

Michael Keaton – Dopesick

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Sheryl Lee Ralph – Abbott Elementary