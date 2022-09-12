“Mary Poppins” at London’s Prince Edward Theatre Canceled Next Monday Due to Queen Elizabeth’s Funeral

The performance of Mary Poppins at London’s Prince Edward Theatre on Monday, September 19th has been canceled due to the funeral of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
What’s Happening:
- The 7:30pm performance of Mary Poppins on Monday, September 19th has been canceled due to the state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen.
- Performances will resume on Wednesday, September 21st (the show is usually dark on Tuesdays).
- The show’s official Twitter released the following statement:
“Together with the nation and people around the world, we pay tribute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth Il and her extraordinary reign. The state funeral of Her Majesty The Queen will be on Monday 19th September.
The 7.30pm performance of Mary Poppins on that day at Prince Edward Theatre, London will be canceled. All affected customers will be contacted by their point of purchase with further details. All other performances will take place as scheduled.”
About Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s Mary Poppins:
- Disney and Cameron Mackintosh’s multi award-winning musical Mary Poppins is flying high at the Prince Edward Theatre.
- The magical story of the world's favorite Nanny is triumphantly and spectacularly brought to the stage with dazzling choreography, incredible effects and unforgettable songs.
- The stage production of Mary Poppins is brilliantly adapted from the wonderful stories by PL Travers and the original film. It is co-created by Cameron Mackintosh and has a book by Oscar-winning screenwriter and Downton Abbey creator, Julian Fellowes.
- With a timeless score by Richard M Sherman and Robert B Sherman including the classic songs; “Jolly Holiday,” “Step in Time,” “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” and “Feed the Birds” with new songs and additional music and lyrics, including “Practically Perfect,” by the Olivier award-winning British team of George Stiles and Anthony Drewe.
- The show will end its run at the Prince Edward Theatre on January 8th, 2023.
- Tickets are available here.
