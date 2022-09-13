Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle Returns to Universal’s Islands of Adventure on September 16th

The guest favorite nighttime experience Dark Arts at Hogwarts Castle is coming back to Universal’s Islands of Adventure this month. Performances will resume on select nights starting on September 16th in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

What’s Happening:

The darker side of the Wizarding World will once again return to Universal Orlando

Offered on select nights starting Friday, September 16th, guests can discover the magical haunts in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade.

Fans will encounter incredible, breathtaking experiences across the land as Universal usee projection mapping, special effects and lighting to bring iconic moments and unspeakable creatures from the Harry Potter films to life.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, as the sun sets and darkness falls in Hogsmeade, the all-consuming Dark Arts will be unleashed as ominous green light and fog floods the village.

Guests will come face-to-face with Death Eaters – devoted followers of Lord Voldemort known for their allegiance and practice of the Dark Arts – as they appear and eerily roam and lurk throughout Hogsmeade.

A series of sinister creatures and villains will cloak Hogwarts castle in a display of light, music and special effects! Be on the lookout for: Dementors Aragog Mountain Trolls Thestrals And more

As these beasts descend on the castle, guests will be asked to summon their inner strength and bravely face the powerful Dark wizard, Lord Voldemort. And just as all hope seems lost, guests will watch in awe as a Patronus spell is cast to ward off the darkness.

Guests can also shop new Dark Arts-themed merchandise featuring the Dark Mark during their visit to The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, including mugs, hats, lanyards, tees – and even a Death Eater mask.

Darks Arts at Hogwarts Castle will be offered on select nights through October 31st, with showtimes from dusk until park close inThe Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade at Universal’s Islands of Adventure.

shopDisney Halloween 2022 coverage is presented by