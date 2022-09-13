Two FX Comedy Specials Coming Exclusively to Hulu on September 15th

FX is bringing two comedy specials exclusively to Hulu – Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind and Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a. Both specials will be available Thursday, September 15th on Hulu.

Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind

In her first live solo standup special, filmed in 2019, Kate Berlant ( KATE, Would It Kill You to Laugh? , A League of Their Own ) performs an absurdist set, in an intimate space, shared not only with the audience but the mirror reflection of herself.

Directed by Bo Burnham, Kate's special distorts the audience's expectations of her comedy, while also exploring her clairvoyant connection to the crowd and her inability to stop performing.

Kate Berlant: Cinnamon in the Wind is directed and executive produced by Burnham (KATE, Inside) and executive produced by Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel, On the Count of Three), Chris Storer (The Bear) and Jeff Tomsic, and produced by Rotten Science.

Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a

Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a is Byron Bowers’ first stand-up special. After a life-altering revelation while tripping on psychedelic mushrooms, comedian Byron Bowers ( The Chi , Honey Boy ) stumbles straight from the desert into the Decatur Boxing Club, to deliver an intimate set in his hometown Atlanta.

Directed by Alma Har'el, Byron's special talks about his long journey to his first comedy special, the stigma of mental health, and how tripping on mushrooms made him understand his schizophrenic father and altered the way he feels about his Blackness.

Byron Bowers: Spiritual N***a is executive produced by Har’el (Honey Boy, Bombay Beach), Bowers, Christopher Leggett, Rafael Marmor, Jeff Tomsic and Jessica Pilot, and produced by Zusa, Sons of a Schitz, Delirio Films and Rotten Science.