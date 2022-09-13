Universal Orlando Creates “Secret Menu” of Coca-Cola Beverages

Universal Orlando has teased a “Secret Menu” on their social platforms, and it turns out it's a number of speciality Coca-Cola beverages.
What’s Happening:
- The Secret Menu consists of a number of specialty beverages created by Coca-Cola that you can’t get anywhere else. For a LIMITED TIME, some of these beverages are available on select Coca-Cola Freestyle machines (but it’s a secret how to access them on the machines!) and some can be ordered at the counter (if you know to ask!).
- The Secret Menu is available at multiple locations throughout both Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, CityWalk and Volcano Bay.
- There are even food items recommended to best accompany your Secret Menu beverage if you need a bite while you explore!
Autumn Spice Cooler:
- Price: $7.00
- Coca-Cola Original Taste combined with rich cinnamon and swirl of tart cherry syrup
- Location: Hot Dog Hall of Fame at Universal CityWalk Orlando
- Pair it with: A Milwaukee Dog
- Ask for the specialty drink by name at the counter.
Pizza's BFF:
- Price: $7.00
- Limited-edition Coca-Cola Dreamworld float with vanilla ice cream and a layer of bright dragon fruit syrup
- Location: Louie’s Restaurant – Gelato Window in New York at Universal Studios Florida
- Pair it with: A Jumbo Pepperoni Slice
- Ask for the specialty drink by name at the gelato window in front of Louie's.
Krakatoa Fruit Kooler:
- Price: $7.00
- Refreshing Fanta Orange blended with pineapple chipotle syrup and a hint of basil
- Location: Whakawaiwai Eats at Universal's Volcano Bay
- Pair it with: A Pretzel Dog
- Ask for the specialty drink by name at the counter.
Sparkler Spritz:
- Price: $7.00
- Electrifying combination of Sprite, lemon juice, hibiscus, dragon fruit and tart cherry syrup, topped with whipped cream and blue raspberry Pop Rocks
- Location: Café’ 4 in Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Pair it with: A Jumbo Veggie Slice
- Ask for the specialty drink by name at the counter’s left register
Secret Menu Mix:
- Check out the video below to guide you on your search for secrets. When you get to the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, look for the vault icon on the Home Screen and follow the steps from the app.
- Secrets await at the following locations:
- Mel's Drive-In in Hollywood at Universal Studios Florida
- Louie's Italian Restaurant in New York at Universal Studios Florida
- Richter's Burger Co. in San Francisco at Universal Studios Florida
- Men In Black Cart in World Expo at Universal Studios Florida
- Lagoon Lemonade in World Expo at Universal Studios Florida
- Coke Icon in Universal Citywalk Orlando
- The Burger Digs in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Pizza Predattoria in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Lemon Slush in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
- Comic Strip Cafe in Toon Lagoon at Universal's Islands of Adventure
