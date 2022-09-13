Universal Orlando Creates “Secret Menu” of Coca-Cola Beverages

Universal Orlando has teased a “Secret Menu” on their social platforms, and it turns out it's a number of speciality Coca-Cola beverages.

What’s Happening:

  • The Secret Menu consists of a number of specialty beverages created by Coca-Cola that you can’t get anywhere else. For a LIMITED TIME, some of these beverages are available on select Coca-Cola Freestyle machines (but it’s a secret how to access them on the machines!) and some can be ordered at the counter (if you know to ask!).
  • The Secret Menu is available at multiple locations throughout both Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, CityWalk and Volcano Bay.
  • There are even food items recommended to best accompany your Secret Menu beverage if you need a bite while you explore!

Autumn Spice Cooler:

  • Price: $7.00
  • Coca-Cola Original Taste combined with rich cinnamon and swirl of tart cherry syrup
  • Location: Hot Dog Hall of Fame at Universal CityWalk Orlando
  • Pair it with: A Milwaukee Dog
  • Ask for the specialty drink by name at the counter.

Pizza's BFF:

  • Price: $7.00
  • Limited-edition Coca-Cola Dreamworld float with vanilla ice cream and a layer of bright dragon fruit syrup
  • Location: Louie’s Restaurant – Gelato Window in New York at Universal Studios Florida
  • Pair it with: A Jumbo Pepperoni Slice
  • Ask for the specialty drink by name at the gelato window in front of Louie's.

Krakatoa Fruit Kooler:

  • Price: $7.00
  • Refreshing Fanta Orange blended with pineapple chipotle syrup and a hint of basil
  • Location: Whakawaiwai Eats at Universal's Volcano Bay
  • Pair it with: A Pretzel Dog
  • Ask for the specialty drink by name at the counter.

Sparkler Spritz:

  • Price: $7.00
  • Electrifying combination of Sprite, lemon juice, hibiscus, dragon fruit and tart cherry syrup, topped with whipped cream and blue raspberry Pop Rocks
  • Location: Café’ 4 in Marvel Super Hero Island at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
  • Pair it with: A Jumbo Veggie Slice
  • Ask for the specialty drink by name at the counter’s left register

Secret Menu Mix:

  • Check out the video below to guide you on your search for secrets. When you get to the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, look for the vault icon on the Home Screen and follow the steps from the app.

  • Secrets await at the following locations:
    • Mel's Drive-In in Hollywood at Universal Studios Florida
    • Louie's Italian Restaurant in New York at Universal Studios Florida
    • Richter's Burger Co. in San Francisco at Universal Studios Florida
    • Men In Black Cart in World Expo at Universal Studios Florida
    • Lagoon Lemonade in World Expo at Universal Studios Florida
    • Coke Icon in Universal Citywalk Orlando
    • The Burger Digs in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • Pizza Predattoria in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • Lemon Slush in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure
    • Comic Strip Cafe in Toon Lagoon at Universal's Islands of Adventure
