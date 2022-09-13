Universal Orlando Creates “Secret Menu” of Coca-Cola Beverages

Universal Orlando has teased a “Secret Menu” on their social platforms, and it turns out it's a number of speciality Coca-Cola beverages.

What’s Happening:

The Secret Menu consists of a number of specialty beverages created by Coca-Cola that you can’t get anywhere else. For a LIMITED TIME, some of these beverages are available on select Coca-Cola Freestyle machines (but it’s a secret how to access them on the machines!) and some can be ordered at the counter (if you know to ask!).

The Secret Menu is available at multiple locations throughout both Universal Studios Florida, Islands of Adventure, CityWalk and Volcano Bay.

There are even food items recommended to best accompany your Secret Menu beverage if you need a bite while you explore!

Autumn Spice Cooler:

Price: $7.00

Coca-Cola Original Taste combined with rich cinnamon and swirl of tart cherry syrup

Location: Hot Dog Hall of Fame at Universal CityWalk Orlando

Pair it with: A Milwaukee Dog

Ask for the specialty drink by name at the counter.

Pizza's BFF:

Price: $7.00

Limited-edition Coca-Cola Dreamworld float with vanilla ice cream and a layer of bright dragon fruit syrup

Location: Louie’s Restaurant – Gelato Window in New York at Universal Studios Florida

Pair it with: A Jumbo Pepperoni Slice

Ask for the specialty drink by name at the gelato window in front of Louie's.

Krakatoa Fruit Kooler:

Price: $7.00

Refreshing Fanta Orange blended with pineapple chipotle syrup and a hint of basil

Location: Whakawaiwai Eats at Universal's Volcano Bay

Pair it with: A Pretzel Dog

Ask for the specialty drink by name at the counter.

Sparkler Spritz:

Price: $7.00

Electrifying combination of Sprite, lemon juice, hibiscus, dragon fruit and tart cherry syrup, topped with whipped cream and blue raspberry Pop Rocks

Location: Café’ 4 in Marvel

Pair it with: A Jumbo Veggie Slice

Ask for the specialty drink by name at the counter’s left register

Secret Menu Mix:

Check out the video below to guide you on your search for secrets. When you get to the Coca-Cola Freestyle machine, look for the vault icon on the Home Screen and follow the steps from the app.

Secrets await at the following locations: Mel's Drive-In in Hollywood at Universal Studios Florida Louie's Italian Restaurant in New York at Universal Studios Florida Richter's Burger Co. in San Francisco at Universal Studios Florida Men In Black Cart in World Expo at Universal Studios Florida Lagoon Lemonade in World Expo at Universal Studios Florida Coke Icon in Universal Citywalk Orlando The Burger Digs in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Pizza Predattoria in Jurassic Park at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Lemon Slush in Port of Entry at Universal’s Islands of Adventure Comic Strip Cafe in Toon Lagoon at Universal's Islands of Adventure

