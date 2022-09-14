Marvel Entertainment Announces Panel Line Up for 2022 New York Comic Con

Marvel Entertainment will be at New York Comic Con on Thursday, October 6th through Sunday, October 9th. Their panels have been announced, and you can see the list with descriptions below, according to Marvel.com.

Thursday October 6th:

Captain America: Cold War – A This Week in Marvel Special Event

1:45PM – 2:45PM EST | Room: 401

Co-hosts Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel) and Lorraine Cink (Director of Creative Content at Marvel) return for a lively live-recording of the This Week in Marvel podcast! They’ll be joined by an all-star panel featuring Collin Kelly & Jackson Lanzing (Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty), Tochi Onyebuchi (Captain America: Symbol of Truth), and star-spangled Marvel Comics Editor Alanna Smith to talk about what lies ahead for Marvel’s premier shield-slinging heroes. Hold onto your hats, True Believers – Things are heating up as we hurtle headlong into the 2023 Captain America crossover: Cold War.

Friday October 7th:

MARVEL COMICS: Marvel Fanfare with C.B. Cebulski

1:30PM– 2:30PM EST | Room: 405

Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski along with super-secret special guests (TBA) will assemble for a lively discussion and Q&A session about anything and everything Marvel! What was their favorite outfit at the Hellfire Gala? Would they rather be represented by Matt Murdock or Jennifer Walters? Who do they think is the greatest Spider-Man villain of all time? Get your answers to these questions and more. But that’s not all – fans who stay until the end will receive an exclusive giveaway!

MARVEL: Books of Future Past

6:00PM – 7:00 PM EST | Room: 408

From original graphic novels to museum quality archival editions, some of Marvel's most exciting books are produced with best-in-class publishing partners! How are these unique collections made? Join host Ryan Penagos (aka Agent M, VP & Creative Executive at Marvel), Marvel's VP of Licensed Publishing, Sven Larsen, Abrams Editor Charlie Kochman (Fantastic Four: Full Circle), IDW Editor Scott Dunbier (Todd McFarlane’s Spider-Man Artist's Edition), Folio Society Editor James Rose (Thor, Black Panther Deluxe Editions) and Penguin Classics Publisher Elda Rotor (Marvel Penguin Classics) as they reveal how these books are created and share a sneak peek at what's coming next!

Saturday October 8th:

MARVEL’S VOICES: The World Outside Your Window

11:15AM – 12:15 PM EST | Room: 401

Marvel strives to create stories that reflect “the world outside your window” both on and off the page, so we’re bringing together some of our most celebrated creators to talk about a variety of characters and stories. The first-ever NYCC Marvel’s Voices panel is hosted by writer and podcast host Angelique Roche who will be joined by Eve L. Ewing (Monica Rambeau: Photon), John Jennings (My Super Hero is Black), Steve Orlando (Marauders), Cody Ziglar (Miles Morales: Spider-Man), and Marvel’s Voices Editor Sarah Brunstad. Celebrate the growing legacy of Marvel’s Voices in a conversation about their creative processes, collaborations, and professional journeys, as they paint a full picture of the diversity of the Marvel Universe. Plus – attendees will receive a special giveaway!

MARVEL COMICS: Next Big Thing

4:00PM – 5:00PM EST | Room: 405

This is it, True Believers, the panel you absolutely cannot miss! Learn what’s next for the Marvel Universe as Marvel Comics Executive Editor Nick Lowe and Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski led a legion of literary legends in discussion, including Gerry Duggan (Dark Web: X-Men, Invincible Iron Man), Jed MacKay (Mary Jane & Black Cat, Timeless), Zeb Wells (Amazing Spider-Man, Dark Web), and more! What lies in store for everyone’s favorite mutants and mutates as dusk falls across the world in the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web? What do the hands of fate hold in store for the Marvel Universe in the pages of Timeless? And what hot new 2023 titles will be announced? Plus, stay until the end of the panel for an exclusive giveaway!

Sunday October 9th

WOMEN OF MARVEL