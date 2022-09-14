Special Guest Stars Set for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Season 2

Fresh off of its three landmark Emmy wins, Abbott Elementary heads back to class for its highly anticipated second season, debuting Wednesday, September. 21 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC.
- Ahead of the new school year, ABC’s No. 1 new comedy last season in Adults 18-49 is rolling out a best-in-class guest roster, starting with multifaceted Tony- and GRAMMY-winning vocalist, and two-time Emmy- and Academy Award-nominated songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom Jr. Odom is set to play Draemond, the owner of a string of charter schools in the area who pays a visit to Abbott.
- Additional celebrity appearances include award-winning comedic actress, playwright and author Lauren Weedman (Euphoria) as Kristin Marie, a tough-talking teacher from a neighboring school who bears a striking resemblance to one of Abbott’s own, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Ashley, a teacher’s aide at Abbott Elementary whose go-with-the-flow personality contributes to classroom chaos.
About Abbott Elementary:
- In this workplace comedy, a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal — are brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.
- Though these incredible educators may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do — even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.
- Quinta Brunson created and stars as Janine Teagues in Abbott Elementary, and she serves as executive producer of the series alongside Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker of Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions, and Randall Einhorn.
- In addition to Brunson, the cast includes:
- Tyler James Williams as Gregory Eddie
- Janelle James as Ava Coleman
- Lisa Ann Walter as Melissa Schemmenti
- Chris Perfetti as Jacob Hill
- William Stanford Davis as Mr. Johnson
- Sheryl Lee Ralph as Barbara Howard
- The series is produced by Warner Bros. Television and 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.