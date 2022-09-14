Special Guest Stars Set for ABC’s “Abbott Elementary” Season 2

Fresh off of its three landmark Emmy wins, Abbott Elementary heads back to class for its highly anticipated second season, debuting Wednesday, September. 21 (9:00-9:30 p.m. EDT), on ABC.

Ahead of the new school year, ABC’s No. 1 new comedy last season in Adults 18-49 is rolling out a best-in-class guest roster, starting with multifaceted Tony- and GRAMMY-winning vocalist, and two-time Emmy- and Academy Award-nominated songwriter, author and actor Leslie Odom Jr. Odom is set to play Draemond, the owner of a string of charter schools in the area who pays a visit to Abbott.

Additional celebrity appearances include award-winning comedic actress, playwright and author Lauren Weedman (Euphoria) as Kristin Marie, a tough-talking teacher from a neighboring school who bears a striking resemblance to one of Abbott’s own, and Keyla Monterroso Mejia (Curb Your Enthusiasm) as Ashley, a teacher’s aide at Abbott Elementary whose go-with-the-flow personality contributes to classroom chaos.

About Abbott Elementary: