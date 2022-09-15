ABC News Studios has announced a new weekly streaming political docu-series, Power Trip. This will start streaming weekly on Hulu beginning September 25th.

What’s Happening:

With the midterm elections just under two months away, ABC News Studios, George Stephanopoulos Productions (GSP) and Noble Beast have launched a new weekly political docu-series that brings viewers inside the top stories of the election campaign from an unparalleled, ground-level perspective on the candidates and their staff.

Power Trip – Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them , the first weekly streaming docu-series produced from ABC News Studios, provides unmatched behind-the-scenes analysis powered by the ABC News political team led by George Stephanopoulos, anchor of This Week and co-anchor of Good Morning America, and a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of seven embedded young reporters as they cover races across the country, recording, reporting and holding candidates of both parties accountable. Power Trip – Those Who Seek Power and Those Who Chase Them begins streaming Sunday, Sept. 25, only on Hulu.

, the first weekly streaming docu-series produced from ABC News Studios, provides unmatched behind-the-scenes analysis powered by the ABC News political team led by George Stephanopoulos, anchor of and co-anchor of and a behind-the-scenes look at the lives of seven embedded young reporters as they cover races across the country, recording, reporting and holding candidates of both parties accountable. begins streaming Sunday, Sept. 25, only on Hulu. Stephanopoulos will serve as a key advisor and mentor to the group of young, ambitious reporters as they master the challenge of campaign reporting while often struggling personally with the grueling task at hand.

With a visceral approach that has one foot on the trail following young reporters embedded with the campaigns and another foot back in the newsrooms where each key development is analyzed and dissected, Power Trip will capture real-world moments and slices of candidate life that viewers don’t normally see and pull back the curtain on a premier news operation, revealing how that news is made.

will capture real-world moments and slices of candidate life that viewers don’t normally see and pull back the curtain on a premier news operation, revealing how that news is made. The docu-series will give viewers a first-hand experience of each week’s most important campaign stories as they unfold and show why they matter.

The embedded reporter program has played an important role in ABC News’ election coverage for more than three decades.

This year’s class marks the first time the network has deployed embedded reporters for the midterm elections, giving viewers an inside, real-time look at the political landscape across the country.

What They’re Saying: