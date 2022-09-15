Bite Size Halloween Returns to Hulu for Third Season with 20 New Shorts This October

In celebration of Huluween, 20th Digital Studio’s Bite Size Halloween series of spooky shorts is back for a third season! Twenty new shorts from exciting emerging filmmakers premiere October 1 on Hulu, blending genres like horror, comedy, sci-fi, thriller, and more.

Shot in seven different countries, this season takes on topical issues such as racism, gender, parenthood, sexuality, and identity.

Snatched , directed by Michael Schwartz, features Tatiana Maslany ( She-Hulk: Attorney at Law ) in her first on-screen role with husband Brendan Hines ( Locke & Key ). Misha Osherovich ( Freaky ) stars as their son.

, directed by Michael Schwartz, features Tatiana Maslany ( ) in her first on-screen role with husband Brendan Hines ( ). Misha Osherovich ( ) stars as their son. Other shorts feature familiar faces like Brigette Lundy-Paine ( Atypical ), Lin Shaye ( Insidious ), David Costabile ( Breaking Bad ), and former Glow co-stars Rebekka Johnson and singer-songwriter Kate Nash who co-wrote/directed/star in a short featuring Nash’s original music.

), Lin Shaye ( ), David Costabile ( ), and former co-stars Rebekka Johnson and singer-songwriter Kate Nash who co-wrote/directed/star in a short featuring Nash’s original music. The goal of 20th Digital Studio’s short film programs is to continue to guide and finance the growth of these artists’ careers and to transition some of the shorts into longer features.

The first two films developed in this way will premiere this month on Hulu: Grimcutty from John William Ross on October 10 and Matriarch from Ben Steiner on October 21.

from John William Ross on October 10 and from Ben Steiner on October 21. Shorts from past seasons have played at festivals such as SXSW, Sundance, Tribeca, Fantasia, and more.

20th Digital Studio’s focus on diversity and inclusion continues as prestigious filmmakers from the festival world are featured, including Nuhash Humayun (Moshari, SXSW Grand Jury Prize), Sam Max (Chaperone, Sundance), Michelle Krusiec (Bite, AFI DWW), Zoey Martinson (Cupids, Tribeca), and many more.

What they’re saying: