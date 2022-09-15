Director Kevin Bray Signs First-Look Deal with FX

According to Deadline, Director Kevin Bray has signed a first-look deal with FX Productions.

What’s Happening:

Bray, who has directed episodes of The Americans , Snowfall and The Patient , has struck a first-look deal with FX Productions.

, and , has struck a first-look deal with FX Productions. Bray will direct and executive produce The Sterling Affairs , the limited series about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling starring Laurence Fishburne, Ed O’Neill and Jacki Weaver.

, the limited series about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling starring Laurence Fishburne, Ed O’Neill and Jacki Weaver. Under the new deal, Bray will develop new content for the network.

