Director Kevin Bray Signs First-Look Deal with FX

According to Deadline, Director Kevin Bray has signed a first-look deal with FX Productions.
What’s Happening:
- Bray, who has directed episodes of The Americans, Snowfall and The Patient, has struck a first-look deal with FX Productions.
- Bray will direct and executive produce The Sterling Affairs, the limited series about the downfall of Los Angeles Clippers’ owner Donald Sterling starring Laurence Fishburne, Ed O’Neill and Jacki Weaver.
- Under the new deal, Bray will develop new content for the network.
What They’re Saying:
- Nick Grad, President, Original Programming, FX, said: “We’ve been fortunate to work with Kevin on some of FX’s most acclaimed series and he’s a gifted artist with the skills to create series of his own. Kevin’s a wildly accomplished director and producer whose latest work on The Patient is among his best and will be on display in The Sterling Affairs and the projects he develops in the future for FX.”
- Kevin Bray said: “I’m beyond excited about continuing my relationship with FX. Directing The Americans, Snowfall, The Patient and most recently the pilot of The Sterling Affairs has really boosted my enthusiasm and confidence in their ability to be incredible partners. Let’s face it, FX makes some of the best shows out there. I can’t wait to continue to collaborate with John, Nick, Gina and Kate on finding the next great FX project.”