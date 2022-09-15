Disney Release Date Changes: “Rogue Squadron” Removed from Schedule, “Haunted Mansion” Delayed, “Inside Out 2,” “Elio,” “Wish” Dates Added

In the aftermath of last weekend’s D23 Expo, The Walt Disney Company has updated its theatrical release slate. Some of the latest changes include new dates for projects, some shifts for others, and a removal of the Star Wars film Rogue Squadron from the schedule.
What’s Happening:
- As Deadline reports, Disney has updated its release schedule, looking forward a couple of years.
- Among the most notable change is that Rogue Squadron — a Star Wars film set to be directed by Patty Jenkins — has been removed from the schedule after previously being slated for December 2023.
- This is reportedly the result of schedule conflicts with Jenkins, which will not be resolved in time for that film to hit its previous date.
- Elsewhere, Disney has delayed Haunted Mansion from March to August, pushed back a Marvel placeholder date, and assigned release dates to some newly-announced projects including Pixar’s Inside Out 2.
- Below are some of the theatrical release changes by studio:
Walt Disney Studios
- Haunted Mansion: August 11, 2023 (was March 10, 2023)
- Snow White: March 22nd, 2024
- Mufasa: The Lion King – July 5, 2024
Walt Disney Animation Studios
- Wish: November 22, 2023
Pixar
- Elio: March 1, 2024
- Inside Out 2: June 14, 2024
Lucasfilm
- Rogue Squadron: Undated (was December 22, 2023)
Marvel
- Untitled Marvel Movie: September 6th, 2024 (was February 16, 2024)
Searchlight
- Next Goal Wins: April 21, 2023