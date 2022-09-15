Disney Release Date Changes: “Rogue Squadron” Removed from Schedule, “Haunted Mansion” Delayed, “Inside Out 2,” “Elio,” “Wish” Dates Added

In the aftermath of last weekend’s D23 Expo, The Walt Disney Company has updated its theatrical release slate. Some of the latest changes include new dates for projects, some shifts for others, and a removal of the Star Wars film Rogue Squadron from the schedule.

What’s Happening:

As Deadline

Among the most notable change is that Rogue Squadron — a Star Wars film set to be directed by Patty Jenkins — has been removed from the schedule after previously being slated for December 2023.

Walt Disney Studios

Walt Disney Animation Studios

Wish: November 22, 2023

Pixar

Elio : March 1, 2024

March 1, 2024 Inside Out 2: June 14, 2024

Lucasfilm

Rogue Squadron: Undated (was December 22, 2023)

Marvel

Untitled Marvel Movie: September 6th, 2024 (was February 16, 2024)

Searchlight