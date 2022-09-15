Hulu Orders “Back in the Groove” Reality Dating Series

According to Variety, Hulu has ordered Back in the Groove, a reality dating series hosted by Taye Diggs.

Back in the Groove follows three single women in their 40s who feel stuck in the grind of their everyday lives. They check out of their comfort zones and into The Groove Hotel, a magical resort in the Dominican Republic, where the goal is to rediscover their youth, live joyously, and find love with men half their age. Playing on the saying that “you can’t fall in love with someone else until you fall in love with yourself, at the Groove Hotel, the women have the opportunity to do both. Between flings, friendship, true love, or something in between, Back in the Groove aims to give older women a chance to take charge, break through double standards, and have fun doing it.

The series leads are: Sparkle, a 43-year-old from Atlanta Steph, a 41-year-old from Miami Brooke, a 42-year-old from Los Angeles

Elan Gale serves as showrunner of the eight-episode series. He and Diggs executive produce alongside Bill Dixon, Sonya Wilkes, Evan Wilkes, Michael Krupat, John Luscombe and Shannon Stoeke. Walt Disney Television Alternative and Beyond Media Rights Ltd both produce.

Back in the Groove is Hulu’s first unscripted original produced under the recently formed Walt Disney Television alternative banner, led by Rob Mills.