Immersive Exhibition AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA Coming to Shanghai Disneyland for a Limited Time

Shanghai Disney Resort has announced a limited-time immersive exhibition at Shanghai Disneyland called AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA. This will open on September 22nd, 2022 and run through March 2023.

Shanghai Disney Resort in collaboration with James Cameron and Jon Landau’s Lightstorm Entertainment and Disney Location-Based Experiences, announced today that AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA, an immersive exhibition inspired by the highest-grossing film of all time Avatar , will open in Shanghai Disneyland from September 22nd, 2022 to March 2023.

This will be the first Avatar-themed touring exhibition to be hosted in a Disney Park worldwide.

Exhibiting for a limited six-month period in the futuristically designed setting of Tomorrowland, AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA will open to park guests from 10:00 to 17:00 each day during park operation hours, immersing guests in the world of Avatar.

The launch of the exhibit also coincides with the international premiere of the much-anticipated sequel Avatar: The Way of Water , which is scheduled for December 2022 globally and will extend the legendary story of this unique alien world.

AVATAR: EXPLORE PANDORA combines innovative storytelling and technology into a unique walkthrough exhibition.

Guests of all ages will explore the fantastical alien moon of Pandora, the culture of its inhabitants, the Na’vi, and stunning bioluminescent environments. This 1,400-square-meter exhibition features life-sized recreations of iconic landmarks from the film, most notably the Tree of Voices.

Standing at a towering six meters in height, this centerpiece is a glowing recreation of the movie’s sacred place of connection containing whispers from the ancestors of the Na’vi.

High-tech interactives including the Amplified Mobility Platform (AMP) suit simulator, as well as an opportunity to be “Avatarized” are exciting touchpoints for guests. The exhibition also offers exploration of the indigenous Na’vi culture, alongside sculpts of exotic creatures.