Disney D-Light at Disneyland Paris Named Best Live Entertainment 2022 at the Park World Excellence Awards

Disney D-Light is an incredible show featuring a dazzling nighttime drone display. It has now been named best live entertainment of 2022 by the Park World Excellence Awards in London.

What’s Happening:

Created especially for the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris, Disney D-Light was named Best Live Entertainment 2022 by Park World Excellence Awards in London on September 14th.

This outdoor show featuring a dazzling nighttime drone display is the result of a successful collaboration between Disneyland Paris and Bordeaux-based Dronisos, an official technology supplier, indicating the importance of the resort’s strategy to work with companies known for their expertise which share a passion for excellence.

A Unique Drone Show Experience for Guests:

For 30 years, Disneyland Paris has been committed to exceeding guest experiences by pushing the boundaries of storytelling and innovation.

Our anniversary celebration marks a new era of continued transformation, creativity and growth.

Since the festivities began on March 6th 2022, guests have been able to experience a moment of intense emotion every evening thanks to Disney D-Light, followed by the fan-favorite Disney Illuminations nighttime show.

Disney D-Light is a magical show combining video projection, water jets, lighting effects, fog, lasers and Disney music, ending with a moment of pure magic when drones appear in a choreographed sequence over Sleeping Beauty Castle.

A true technological feat, Disney D-Light is the result of a successful collaboration of more than eight months between Disneyland Paris entertainment teams and Dronisos, its official technology supplier based in Bordeaux and a European leader in drone shows.

This significant award is the culmination of that important collaboration.

As announced at D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, last weekend, Disneyland Paris’ 30th Anniversary celebration has been extended until 30 September 2023 and will be enriched with a new show that will combine spectacular stage technology, state-of-the-art video and lighting design.

Thirty Years of Successful Collaboration With French and European Suppliers:

Disneyland Paris continues to demonstrate its ability to reinvent itself to exceed guest expectations and to create unforgettable memories by continually reimagining the experience, as evidenced by the ambitious transformation plan underway throughout the resort.

The success of Disneyland Paris has been made possible in part thanks to a successful collaboration with thousands of French and European suppliers, the strength of which lies in an often historic and loyal relationship more than 520 companies have been working with the resort for 30 years or even longer.

French and Local Suppliers as Key Contributors:

From local craftsmen who pass on historic French expertise, to start-ups and specialists in cutting-edge technologies which also demonstrate a commitment to the environment and enabling disabled workers to find employment or large-scale specialists in fields such as housekeeping, property and security, more than 3,800 suppliers collaborated with Disneyland Paris in 2020-2021, of which more than 84% (3,200) were located in France and 55% (2,100) in the Ile-de-France region.

Recognised for their expertise, skill, attention to detail and shared passion for excellence, these suppliers work hand in hand with Disneyland Paris to make dreams come true.

On July 20, Disneyland Paris opened Marvel Avengers Campus, the next step in the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park. To bring to life this new immersive area dedicated to the Marvel universe, Walt Disney Imagineering Paris and the Disneyland Paris Entertainment Division teamed up with more than 100 French and European craftsmen and suppliers.

More than 2,700 workers were involved in this project, among 8,000 professionals operating across specialties, making a significant contribution to the local economy.

Disneyland Paris has also announced several major projects such as the ongoing renovation of the iconic Disneyland Hotel, which will soon celebrate Disney princesses and princes in new ways; a multi-year transformation plan for Disney Village combining Disney's exceptional expertise with a range of brand concepts with complementary universes; and the transformation of Walt Disney Studios Park with work ongoing for a dedicated Frozen-themed area.

These important projects continue to involve many French craftsmen and suppliers, confirming Disneyland Paris' position as a key player in the French economy, with 63,000 direct, indirect and induced jobs created.

What They’re Saying: