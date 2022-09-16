GMA3: What You Need to Know has announced their guest list for the week of September 19th-23rd. Among those joining for a virtual visit are actors, doctors, public figures and more who will discuss current projects, and some of the popular topics facing our nation. This week continues GMA3’s "Extraordinary Kid" series.

Every afternoon, ABC GMA3: What You Need to Know provides audiences with the latest national health reports, inspiring stories of triumph and sometimes a bit of fun.

The program is anchored by Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes. They are joined by chief medical correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton who provides the latest updates on national health concerns, and answers a variety of questions submitted by viewers.

GMA3: What You Need to Know airs Monday-Friday 1:00 pm ET | 12:00 pm CT on ABC, and 4:00 pm and 6:00 pm ET on ABC News Live.

GMA3 Guests for the Week of September 19th-23rd:

Monday, September 19 Special coverage from the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

Tuesday, September 20 Vivek H. Murthy (U.S. Surgeon General Vice Admiral) “Extraordinary Kid:” Arsh Pal (12-year-old basketball artist) Hilarie Burton Morgan ( It Couldn’t Happen Here ) Heather White (Environmental expert) Performance by pianist Lang Lang

Wednesday, September 21 House Majority Leader Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-MD) “Extraordinary Kids:” Neijae Graham-Henries (12-year-old barber) Rayna Greenberg and Ashley Hesseltine ( Girls Gotta Eat ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson John Lithgow ( Everything’s Fine )

Thursday, September 22 Queen Rania Al Abdullah of Jordan Chokwe Antar Lumumba (Mayor of Jackson, Mississippi) Chef Ariel Fox ( Spice Kitchen ) Paul Mescal ( God’s Creatures )

Friday, September 23 Stacey Abrams (Democratic candidate for Georgia governor) “Extraordinary Kids:” Neil Nayyar (16-year-old music prodigy) Claire Babineaux-Fontenot (Feeding America CEO) and Ellie Hollander (Meals on Wheels President and CEO) Rabbi Rachel Ain



