“Jimmy Kimmel Live” Guest List: Chris Pine, John Boyega and More to Appear Week of September 19th

This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 19th-23rd:

  • Monday, September 19
    • Johnny Knoxville (Reboot)
    • Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon)
    • Musical Guests BLACKPINK
  • Tuesday, September 20
    • Chris Pine (Don’t Worry Darling)
    • Chad Kroeger and JT Parr (Chad & JT Go Deep)
    • Musical Guest Madison Cunningham
  • Wednesday, September 21
    • John Boyega (The Woman King)
    • Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
    • Musical Guests Weezer
  • Thursday, September 22
    • Allison Janney (Lou)
    • Chris Estrada and Frankie Quiñones (This Fool)
    • Musical Guest Yung Gravy
  • Friday, September 23
    • TBA

Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.