Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 19th-23rd:

Monday, September 19 Johnny Knoxville ( Reboot ) Olivia Cooke ( House of the Dragon ) Musical Guests BLACKPINK

Tuesday, September 20 Chris Pine ( Don’t Worry Darling ) Chad Kroeger and JT Parr ( Chad & JT Go Deep ) Musical Guest Madison Cunningham

Wednesday, September 21 John Boyega ( The Woman King ) Tyler James Williams ( Abbott Elementary ) Musical Guests Weezer

Thursday, September 22 Allison Janney ( Lou ) Chris Estrada and Frankie Quiñones ( This Fool ) Musical Guest Yung Gravy

Friday, September 23 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.