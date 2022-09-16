This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of September 19th-23rd:
- Monday, September 19
- Johnny Knoxville (Reboot)
- Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon)
- Musical Guests BLACKPINK
- Tuesday, September 20
- Chris Pine (Don’t Worry Darling)
- Chad Kroeger and JT Parr (Chad & JT Go Deep)
- Musical Guest Madison Cunningham
- Wednesday, September 21
- John Boyega (The Woman King)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Musical Guests Weezer
- Thursday, September 22
- Allison Janney (Lou)
- Chris Estrada and Frankie Quiñones (This Fool)
- Musical Guest Yung Gravy
- Friday, September 23
- TBA
Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.