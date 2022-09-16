New Album “Home For The Holidays” Released Today From DCappella

If you are wanting to celebrate the holidays early, DCappella has some new music coming out today.
What’s Happening:
- DCappella added a post on their Instagram page sharing that there will be holiday music coming out today.
- The post read: Our new album Home For The Holidays comes out this Friday! What songs are your favorite to sing during the holidays?
About DCappella:
- DCappella is Disney Music Group’s premier a cappella singing sensation featuring 6 world class vocalists: Orlando Dixon (Baritone), Antonio Fernandez (Vocal Percussion), Morgan Keene (Soprano), Kalen Kelly (Mezzo), Joe Santoni (Bass), and RJ Woessner (Tenor).
- Known for their reimagined classics from the Disney songbook, the group originally came together as a result of a nationwide search for the best vocal performing talent in a cappella and stage.
- Since their debut on the American Idol stage during Disney Night in 2018, DCappella has completed a 40-city tour through North America and parts of Canada, and they sold out an 18-city tour through Japan.