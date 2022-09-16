Sony Pushes Release Dates for “Kraven the Hunter” and “Madame Web”

Sony’s Spider-Verse is hitting a bit of a delay. The studio has pushed back the release dates for their upcoming spidey spinoffs Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, according to The Hollywood Reporter.
- Sony has delayed the release of Kraven the Hunter:
- Previous release date: January, 13, 2023
- New release date: October 6, 2023
- Madame Web has also been delayed:
- Previous release date: October 6, 2023
- New release date: February 16, 2024
More on Kraven the Hunter:
- Avengers alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in the titular role and is joined by:
- Christopher Abbott
- Ariana DeBose
- Russell Crowe
- Alessandro Nivola
- Fred Hechinger
- Levi Miller
- J.C. Chandor is directing the pic, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.
- Kraven is among Marvel’s most iconic and notorious antiheroes. He has encountered Venom, Black Panther and many others as well as being one of Spider-Man’s best-known and most-formidable enemies.
More on Madame Web:
- Madame Web will be directed by S.J. Clarkson and written by Matt Sazama and Burk Sharpless.
- The film stars:
- Dakota Johnson
- Sydney Sweeney
- Adam Scott
- Isabela Merced
- Emma Roberts
- Celeste O’Connor
- Tahar Rahim
- Mike Epps
- In the comics, Madame Web is key in the interconnected multiverse. In effect, the mind-bending theory involves multiple versions of characters from different timelines that, in the case of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse and Spider-Man: No Way Home, can intersect to varying degrees of chaos.
- Web often appears as a side character in Spider-Man comics, where she is depicted as a blind, paralyzed elderly woman who has myasthenia gravis, a chronic autoimmune disorder requiring her to connect to a life support system resembling a spider web.
- The character was introduced in issue 210 of “The Amazing Spider-Man” comic series in 1980, where she’s a clairvoyant mutant whose abilities prove to be greatly beneficial to Spider-Man and his fellow arachnid allies, like Spider-Woman.
- Madame Web is just one of several Spider-Man related spinoffs in the works at Sony, as they look to diversify their Spidey projects away from the Marvel Cinematic Universe with movies such as Venom and Morbius.