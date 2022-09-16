Sony Pushes Release Dates for “Kraven the Hunter” and “Madame Web”

Sony’s Spider-Verse is hitting a bit of a delay. The studio has pushed back the release dates for their upcoming spidey spinoffs Kraven the Hunter and Madame Web, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Sony has delayed the release of Kraven the Hunter : Previous release date: January, 13, 2023 New release date: October 6, 2023

: Madame Web has also been delayed: Previous release date: October 6, 2023 New release date: February 16, 2024

More on Kraven the Hunter:

Avengers alum Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars in the titular role and is joined by: Christopher Abbott Ariana DeBose Russell Crowe Alessandro Nivola Fred Hechinger Levi Miller

J.C. Chandor is directing the pic, with Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach producing. Art Marcum & Matt Holloway and Richard Wenk penned the screenplay.

More on Madame Web: