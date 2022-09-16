The Latest Disney Collaboration From Vera Bradley Now Available at Disney Springs

There is a brand new bag from the collaboration between Disney and Vera Bradley now available at Disney Springs.

What’s Happening:

The latest Disney collaboration from Vera Bradley has arrived.

Shop the Mickey and Minnie's Flirty Floral Collection now, featuring cool jewel tones and fun flowers.

Stop by their Town Center Store today.

