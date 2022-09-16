The Latest Disney Collaboration From Vera Bradley Now Available at Disney Springs

There is a brand new bag from the collaboration between Disney and Vera Bradley now available at Disney Springs.
What’s Happening:
- The latest Disney collaboration from Vera Bradley has arrived.
- Shop the Mickey and Minnie's Flirty Floral Collection now, featuring cool jewel tones and fun flowers.
- Stop by their Town Center Store today.
About Vera Bradley:
- Vera Bradley is an American luggage and handbag design company, founded by Barbara Bradley Baekgaard and Patricia R. Miller in 1982.
- As of 2019, its home office is in Fort Wayne, Indiana.
- The company was named after Baekgaard's mother.
- Its original luxury cotton bag product lines have expanded to include fashion and home accessories, office supplies, and patterned gifts.
- Many items have distinctive florals, paisleys, or geometric prints with complementary linings, as well as elongated diamond quilting.
- The patterns were originally inspired by French Provençal country fabrics and have limited seasonal releases each year.