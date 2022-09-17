Disney Dreamlight Valley Hits Milestone of Welcoming Over One Million Villagers

Disney Dreamlight Valley shared on their Twitter page that they have hit a very exciting milestone.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley wanted to share an exciting milestone with their followers on Twitter.
- They have officially welcomed over one million villagers to Disney Dreamlight Valley.
- They go on to thank their fans for all of their support and how this is just the beginning.
- Disney Dreamlight Valley is a hybrid between a life-sim and an adventure game rich with quests, exploration, and engaging activities featuring Disney and Pixar friends, both old and new.
- Once an idyllic land, Dreamlight Valley was a place where Disney and Pixar characters lived in harmony until the Forgetting.
- Night Thorns grew across the land and severed the wonderful memories tied to this magical place.
- With nowhere else to go, the hopeless inhabitants of Dreamlight Valley retreated behind locked doors in the Dream Castle.
- Now it’s up to you to discover the stories of this world and bring the magic back to Dreamlight Valley.