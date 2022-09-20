45th Season Premiere of “20/20” Investigates Florida Man Serving Life Despite Forensic Evidence Linked To Someone Else

20/20 Co-Anchor Amy Robach is set to conduct an exclusive TV Interview with Leo Schofield, in prison for more than 30 years after being convicted of murdering his wife, Michelle Schofield in a two-hour season premiere that includes an exclusive TV Interview with Gilbert King, Pulitzer Prize-Winning author and host of new “Bone Valley” podcast about the case.

For three decades, Leo Schofield has been serving life in prison since his young wife Michelle Schofield’s brutal stabbing. Despite no physical evidence linking him to the murder—and significant developments in the case since his conviction, including the identification of fingerprints and a so-called confession from another man to the “Bone Valley” podcast hosts—Leo remains imprisoned with little hope for freedom. The 20/20 season 45 premiere poses this question: is Leo in prison for the crime of another man?

The two-hour program features 20/20 co-anchor Amy Robach's exclusive TV interview with Leo Schofield from prison, where he discusses trying to clear his name, and interviews with Leo's current wife, Crissie Carter Schofield, who he met while in prison, and daughter Ashely Schofield—both of whom have made it their mission to fight for his freedom. This episode also features exclusive access to Lava for Good's upcoming podcast "Bone Valley" hosted by Gilbert King, a Pulitzer Prize-winning author, as well as an exclusive interview with King regarding his 3 ½-year investigation into the Schofield case.

Additional exclusive interviews include Jerry Hill, former Florida state attorney; retired Capt. Synda Maynard, Crissie's friend who inadvertently helped get a break in the case; Judge Scott Cupp, who brought the case to King's attention for the podcast; Jessie Saum, Michelle Schofield's brother; Michell Truax, Michelle Schofield's best friend; and Jason Flom, creator and host of the Wrongful Conviction podcast franchise, CEO of Lava for Good and a founding board member of the Innocence Project.

20/20 airs on Friday, Sept. 23 (9:05-11:00 p.m. EDT), on ABC