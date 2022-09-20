Live Your Own Pandora Journey with New “Avatar” Adult Costumes from Disguise

This Halloween, bring the characters of Pandora and the story of Avatar (2009) to life with new Halloween cosplay costumes from Disguise.

In just a few days Avatar is returning to the big screen giving fans another chance to experience the visually stunning film the way it was meant to be enjoyed.

But if that's not enough, you can always dress up for Halloween fun with detailed costumes that will almost transport you to Pandora!

This year, Disguise, a division of Jakks Pacific, is helping fans explore a world beyond our own through creative and detailed costumes inspired by the groundbreaking film.

Whether you’re going solo or hoping to find the perfect couples costume, the Avatar options are a great choice. Two styles are available for the season: Neytiri and Jake Sulley.

The costumes are designed for adults and come in multiple sizes so you can find the perfect fit. Additionally, the full Na'vi look can be further completed with classic and deluxe wigs (sold separately) and a Na'vi weapon.

Avatar Deluxe Neytiri Adult Costume

Sizes: S, M, L

This amazing costume features a sublimated jumpsuit with Na'vi detailing throughout, foil detailing, attached beaded choker, necklace, belted skirt, arm guard, and a pair of vinyl ears.

Avatar Deluxe Jake Men's Costume

Sizes: M, XL, XXL

This amazing costume features a sublimated jumpsuit with Na'vi detailing throughout, attached gloves and tail, foil detailing, necklace detailing, loin cloth, detachable holster, arm guard, and a pair of vinyl ears.

Adult Avatar Classic Neytiri Wig

One Size

This intricate braided wig is full of detail with braiding and beads in the front, and single braid at the back.

Adult Avatar Deluxe Neytiri Wig

One Size

This intricate braided wig is full of detail with various smaller braids along the crown of the head, braiding with beads in the front, and long braid at the back.

Avatar Classic Jake Men's Wig

One Size

This 11-inch-long braided wig is full of detail with various smaller braids along the crown.

Avatar Deluxe Jake Men's Wig

One Size

This 43-inch-long braided wig is full of detail with various smaller braids along the crown in front.

Avatar Na'Vi Costume Weapon