New Pins Featuring Disney Classics, Star Wars and More Debut for Disney One Family 2022 Pin Celebration

Whether you’ve been a long time pin collector or are helping the next generation form a love for Disney collectibles, shopDisney is here to help start or grow your pin obsession! Several new limited release designs for the Disney One Family 2022 Pin Celebration have just arrived and you won’t want to miss out on these display pieces.

What’s Happening:

Disney fans can showcase their love of movies, characters, parks and more through a wide variety of collectible pins and now’s the best time to go shopping!

The Disney One Family Pin Celebration is going on now and shopDisney has just introduced a wave of limited release pins that are absolutely adorable.

One of the designs for 2022 is “Say Cheese”

Robin Hood – Say Cheese! – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022

Another design is the “Pin Pals” puzzle

Rocket and Groot – Guardians of the Galaxy – Pin Pals

And if you’re looking for a little mystery with you’re collection, there are blind pack series The Nightmare Before Christmas Best Friends are Family Too Languages of the World Marvel Hero Pumpkins



Friends and Family in Park Languages Mystery Pin Blind Pack

Fans can shop the full assortment now on shopDisney

LInks to the individual designs can be found below.

Pin Pals

R2-D2 and C-3P0 – Star Wars – Pin Pals – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

Olaf and Sven – Frozen – Pin Pals – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

Mike and Sully – Monsters, Inc. – Pin Pals – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

Meeko and Flit – Pocahontas – Pin Pals – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

Say Cheese

Bob's Burgers – Say Cheese! – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

The Incredibles – Say Cheese! – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

Ewoks – Say Cheese! – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

The Aristocats – Say Cheese! – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

Blind Pack

Friends and Family in Park Languages Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Our Best Friends Are Family Too Mystery Pin Blind Pack – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Cuties Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

Marvel Halloween Mystery Pin Blind Pack – 2-Pc. – Limited Release

More Designs

Heart of Te Fiti Pin – Moana – Family Heirlooms – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

Beauty and the Beast – Family Motto – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

The Emperor's New Groove – Family Sing-A-Long – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition

Wakanda – Black Panther – Wish You Were Here! – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022 – Limited Edition