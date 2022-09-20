New Pins Featuring Disney Classics, Star Wars and More Debut for Disney One Family 2022 Pin Celebration

Whether you’ve been a long time pin collector or are helping the next generation form a love for Disney collectibles, shopDisney is here to help start or grow your pin obsession! Several new limited release designs for the Disney One Family 2022 Pin Celebration have just arrived and you won’t want to miss out on these display pieces.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- Disney fans can showcase their love of movies, characters, parks and more through a wide variety of collectible pins and now’s the best time to go shopping!
- The Disney One Family Pin Celebration is going on now and shopDisney has just introduced a wave of limited release pins that are absolutely adorable.
- One of the designs for 2022 is “Say Cheese” that has groups of characters posing for photo booth pictures with three results displayed on the pin.
Robin Hood – Say Cheese! – Disney One Family Pin Celebration 2022
- Another design is the “Pin Pals” puzzle pattern that comes with two pins you can separate or put together to form a complete picture.
Rocket and Groot – Guardians of the Galaxy – Pin Pals
- And if you’re looking for a little mystery with you’re collection, there are blind pack series themed to:
- The Nightmare Before Christmas
- Best Friends are Family Too
- Languages of the World
- Marvel Hero Pumpkins
Friends and Family in Park Languages Mystery Pin Blind Pack
- Fans can shop the full assortment now on shopDisney. Prices range from $15.99-$29.99, however most designs are priced between $21.99-$24.99.
- LInks to the individual designs can be found below.
Free Shipping on shopDisney:
Don’t forget that purchases of $75+ (pre tax) qualify for free standard shipping. Just use the code SHIPMAGIC at checkout.
