Hulu Releases Trailer and Key Art for “Hellraiser” – Premiering October 7th

Hulu has released the trailer and key art for their upcoming reimagining of Clive Barker’s 1987 horror classic Hellraiser.

What’s Happening:

Hellraiser, a reimagining of Clive Barker's 1987 horror classic from director David Bruckner, will debut in the U.S. exclusively on Hulu on October 7th as part of "Huluween."

In the all-new Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

The ensemble cast includes:
Odessa A'zion (Fam)
Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q)
Adam Faison (Yes Day)
Drew Starkey (Outer Banks)
Brandon Flynn (13 Reasons Why)
Aoife Hinds (The Long Call)
Jason Liles (Rampage)
Yinka Olorunnife (The Transporter)
Selina Lo (Boss Level)
Zachary Hing (Halo)
Kit Clarke (Leonardo)
Goran Visnjic (The Boys)
Hiam Abbass (Blade Runner 2049)



A Hulu Original, in association with Spyglass Media Group, the film reunites Director David Bruckner, Screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, Writer/Producer David S. Goyer and Producer Keith Levine, all of whom were teamed on 2020's The Night House, along with Producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff and Executive Producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams. Chris Stone and Gracie Wheelan serve as co-producers.

Check out the newly released trailer for Hellraiser below:

