Marvel Comics Celebrates Upcoming Local Comic Shop Day With Stunning Variant Covers Featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales

Marvel Comics is set to celebrate the upcoming Local Comic Shop Day in November with two stunning new covers starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales!
What’s Happening:
- Local Comic Shop Day returns for its eighth year on November 23!
- The annual event organized by ComicsPRO, comics industry’s trade organization, celebrates the independent spirit of local comic book shops and encourages customers to visit their local shops during the holiday season.
- Marvel Comics is proud to participate once again, this time with two Local Comic Shop Day variant covers! In honor of the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, they’ll grace the covers of November’s issues of both of Spider-Man’s current ongoing series: Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s Amazing Spider-Man and Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s Spider-Man. Drawn by acclaimed artist Francesco Mobili, these dramatic pinups showcase everyone’s favorite webslingers—Peter Parker and Miles Morales!
- Be sure to contact your local comic shop for inquiries regarding availability. Check out both covers and celebrate the place where a passion for Pop Culture begins on Local Comic Shop Day!
- You can grab these comics and more at your favorite local comic book shop. Be sure to ask your local shop about their current business policies to observe social distancing or other services they may offer, including holding or creating pull lists, curbside pick-ups, special deliveries, and other options to accommodate. Find and support your local comic book shop at ComicShopLocator.com or by visiting Marvel.com/LoveComicShops..