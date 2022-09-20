Marvel Comics Celebrates Upcoming Local Comic Shop Day With Stunning Variant Covers Featuring Peter Parker and Miles Morales

Marvel Comics is set to celebrate the upcoming Local Comic Shop Day in November with two stunning new covers starring Peter Parker and Miles Morales!

What’s Happening:

Local Comic Shop Day returns for its eighth year on November 23!

The annual event organized by ComicsPRO, comics industry’s trade organization, celebrates the independent spirit of local comic book shops and encourages customers to visit their local shops during the holiday season.

Marvel Comics is proud to participate once again, this time with two Local Comic Shop Day variant covers! In honor of the 60th anniversary of Spider-Man, they’ll grace the covers of November’s issues of both of Spider-Man’s current ongoing series: Zeb Wells and John Romita Jr.’s Amazing Spider-Man and Dan Slott and Mark Bagley’s Spider-Man. Drawn by acclaimed artist Francesco Mobili, these dramatic pinups showcase everyone’s favorite webslingers—Peter Parker and Miles Morales!