Every year Disney and Pixar have more and more to celebrate and in 2022 one of the milestone anniversaries for the studio is Coco. Incredibly, the film has reached its fifth anniversary and RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) commemorating the beloved story with a new collection of shirts.

What’s Happening:

From the cheery tone of “Un Poco Loco” to the bittersweet notes of “Remember Me,” the music of Coco will play in your head long after the movie ends. However if you want to share your love of the film daily, RSVLTS will hook you up with their latest apparel collection that just launched today.

Last year the company delivered three fun shirts for the Fall season and this year, they're transporting us back to the Land of the Dead with even more fun designs.

Join Miguel for a trip to the afterlife and appreciate the brilliant colors and energetic vibe of the dearly departed on this new series of shirts.

Dante (disguised as an Alebrije) and Pepita, an actual Alebrije star on a navy button down that sprinkled with just a little bit of color to give this design plenty of pairing options for jeans, shorts, or slacks.

The new Cooc- inspired collection is available now on the RSVLTS site . Two of the designs—Dante y Pepita and Marigolds—are available in Ladies cut, while the Dante y Pepita pattern is also available for preschoolers.

Two of the designs—Dante y Pepita and Marigolds—are available in Ladies cut, while the Dante y Pepita pattern is also available for preschoolers. All shirt styles are traditional button down, made with KUNUFLEX stretch material and come in sizes XS-4XL for adults ($70) and sizes 2T-5T ($35) for kids.

Links to the individual items can be found below.

DANTE Y PEPITA

“Spirit guides come in all forms, from the noble Pepita to the funny street dog, Dante. This neon KUNUFLEX button down features the trusty duo of alebrijes in all their colorful glory.”

Marigolds

“Transport yourself into the colorful world of Coco with this marigold print KUNUFLEX button down. Wear it when you’re rockin’ out on stage… or playing air guitar for your kids’ stuffed animals when no one’s home.”

Land of the Dead

“Cross the bridge of marigolds and enter the Land of the Dead on this KUNUFLEX button down. With its vibrant colors and abstract design, this shirt is a must have for any Coco fan.”

Don’t Fret

“Feel the music in your bones. When Miguel strummed the calavera guitar for the first time, he was transported to the Land of the Dead. Grab a front row seat to the show with this subtle yet stylish bone-toned KUNUFLEX button down.”

Did You Know?: