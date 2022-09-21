Funko Pop! figures might not satisfy your actual hunger but their new Bob’s Burgers figures are sure to curb your craving for cool collectibles (at least temporarily)! The whole Belcher Family is featured in this new series of Pop! collectibles themed to The Bob’s Burgers Movie.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

After a very long wait, this past spring audiences were treated to the premiere of The Bob’s Burgers Movie and now Funko is debuting new Pop! figures inspired by the film.

Five, that’s right five Pop!s have been revealed giving us some really fun versions of the family (sorry, no Teddy this time). The assortment includes: 4 Year Old Bob Bikini Burger Linda Band Tina Band Gene Band Louise

Bob is showcased as his baby self as seen when sharing a memory of his mom with his children; meanwhile Linda is dressed in her bikini burger costume, ready to promote their restaurant.

Now, put your hands together for the one and only, Itty Bitty Ditty Committee! The Belcher children are here to rock Wonder Wharf in their custom band outfits. Unfortunately their homemade instruments didn’t make the Pop! collectibles, but we can always pretend.

These adorable Bob’s Burgers Movie Funko Pop! Figures are available for pre-order at Enteterainment Earth and are expected to ship to fans in January 2023.

Free Shipping at Entertainment Earth:

Laughing Place is pleased to share a special Entertainment Earth affiliate link! Shop using our ​​EE.toys/LPFAN link—or enter code LPFAN at checkout to save 10% on in-stock items and enjoy Free Standard Shipping on purchases of $39+.

Bob's Burgers 4-Year-Old Bob Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Bob's Burgers Bikini Burger Linda Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Bob's Burgers Band Tina Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Bob's Burgers Band Gene Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

Bob's Burgers Band Louise Pop! Vinyl Figure – $11.99

The Bob’s Burgers Movie is streaming now on Hulu. Check out our review and Guide Page for more information about this fun story.