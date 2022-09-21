Disney+ and 20th Television Developing Series Adaptation of “The Ring and The Crown”

According to Deadline, Disney+ and 20th Television are working on a series adaptation of bestselling author Melissa de la Cruz’s young adult fantasy novel The Ring and The Crown.

What’s Happening:

Written by veteran showrunners Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg ( Our Kind of People ), the series, now in development, is set in an Arthurian world in which magic exists. It centers on Princess Marie-Victoria, the heir to the mightiest empire in the world, who is being forced into a political marriage, and her dear friend Aelwyn Myrddyn, the bastard daughter of Merlin, who is being forced into service of the crown. The Annual London Season is just beginning, and as noble families from across the globe are gathering to flaunt their wealth and magic at lavish parties, behind the scenes, Marie-Victoria, Aelwyn, and others are making moves to secure political power, true love, and their futures.

The Ring and The Crown novel is published by Disney Publishing Worldwide which also is behind de la Cruz’s The Isle of the Lost franchise, a prequel series to the Disney Channel Descendants , which has over a million copies in print.

What They’re Saying:

Author Melissa de la Cruz said: “I am so, so, so excited to partner with Disney once more. The Ring and The Crown is one of my finest novels, it was inspired by my favorite book of all time, Tolstoy’s War and Peace as well as my favorite mythology of all time, the Arthurian legends. I cannot wait to see it brought to life by such a stellar team, studio and streaming service.”

Writers Aaron Harberts and Gretchen J. Berg said: "We are thrilled to be reunited with Charlie Andrews, Reena Singh, and the 20th team. Their vision, combined with The Gotham Group's passion and expertise, provide the perfect ingredients to craft a romantic, action-packed, supernatural soap with seasons and seasons of stories. We could not be more excited to be a part of bringing this rich universe to life."