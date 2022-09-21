Funko Reveals Exclusive Star-Lord with Groot Pop! Themed to “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special”

This winter Disney+ is bringing fans an all new Marvel special starring the Guardians of the Galaxy! While we don’t know much about the program, a new Funko-exclusive Pop! of Star-Lord and Groot, is giving us our first look at what’s to come.

What’s Happening:

There’s a lot of mystery surrounding the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special coming to Disney+, mostly because we don’t have a premiere date, trailer or photos! Fortunately, we can do a little detective work thanks to Funko.

The maker of every cute big head collectible of the past two decades has revealed a new exclusive Pop! figure starring Star-Lord (aka Peter Quill) and our favorite alien tree, Groot. Best of all, it's themed to the highly anticipated holiday show.

Star-Lord is rocking a not so ugly sweater that's red and yellow and decorated with the Guardians logo. Of course his Walkman is attached to his hip and the tethered headphones are securely around his neck. What's he listening to? Apparently a "Holiday Mix!"

Star-Lord is rocking a not so ugly sweater that’s red and yellow and decorated with the Guardians logo. Of course his Walkman is attached to his hip and the tethered headphones are securely around his neck. What’s he listening to? Apparently a “Holiday Mix!”

Joining the Guardians leader is a toddler Groot who’s sitting on Peter’s arm and holding up red and green bulb ornaments. The gang must be trimming a tree, right?

The Star-Lord and Groot Pop! will be available soon exclusively at Funko.com

“Deck the galaxy this holiday season & unite the members of Marvel Studios’ The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special for action-packed adventures through the cosmos.”

Pop! Star-Lord with Groot – Marvel | Funko – $15.00

Vinyl bobblehead is approximately 4.14-inches tall.