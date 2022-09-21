Hasbro’s Star Wars: The Black Series is turning its attention to The Mandalorian with a fantastic new 3-pack of figures featuring The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano and Gorgu. Fans of the series will love the collectible set that’s available exclusively at Amazon.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Your Star Wars Disney+

This incredible set is part of the Black Series line that features 6-inch scale action figures designed with multiple points of articulation that lends itself to creative play or dynamic display.

This particular release includes: The Mandalorian Ahsoka Tano Grogu aka The Child



Fans familiar with the Disney+ series know all about Mando’s mission to seek out Ahsoka Tano and ask for her help to reveal the Child’s past and light the way to his future.

Even though she refuses to train him, she sends the duo to Tython’s ancient temple ruins where Grogu can reach out through the Force atop the temple’s seeing stone in hopes a Jedi may sense his presence.

Whether you wish to recreate the adventure or create new experiences for the trio, you’re sure to love this highly detailed set.

The collection is available for pre-order exclusively at Amazon

A link to the 3-pack can be found below.

Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian, Ahsoka Tano & Grogu