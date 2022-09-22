The Disney Villains are coming to Paris and invading Disneyland Park. You won't want to miss this party on October 29th and October 31st.

What’s Happening:

Disney Halloween Parties descend October 29th and 31st… it’s going to be a scream.

The Disney Villains are invading Disneyland Park… dare to join them?

Get ready for an enchanting evening of frighteningly-fun encounters, a spectacular cavalcade, mysterious activities for all the family… and much more.

Don’t miss this evening that celebrates the very best of the bad.

Two Spooktacular Shows for Ghouls of All Ages:

The Evil Queen and her villainous friends host a disenchanted ball full of spooky song and devilish dance, while Yzma gets into a ghastly groove as she tries to dethrone Kuzco.

Will her mischievous plan succeed?

Marvelous Encounters You Wouldn’t Dare to Miss:

Disney Villains will be sneaking around Disneyland Park… will you conjure up the courage to greet them?

Meanwhile, beloved Disney Characters can’t wait to spend a wickedly-wonderful moment with you.

A Spellbinding Halloween Cavalcade:

Night has fallen on Disneyland Park… It's time to get your spot near Sleeping Beauty Castle or along Main Street U.S.A. to watch this joyous cavalcade go by, where Disney Characters dressed in their spooky attire compete with each other on their haunted floats!

Get Your Costumes Ready and Celebrate Until 2am:

Get into the Halloween spirit and dress up in your favorite costume for a frightfully-fun night! Please note, themed attire is encouraged—but be sure to review our important guidelines on DisneylandParis.com

Thrills for Only the Bravest Souls:

Are you courageous enough to creep into our 3 haunted areas?

Ghastly ghouls cause havoc around Phantom Manor, zombie pirates run amok in the Scary Zone at Adventureland… and who knows who’s sneaking about on Main Street, U.S.A. after midnight!

Please Note:

These areas can be frightening to younger and more sensitive Guests. We recommend avoiding these areas if you feel they may be unsuitable for members of your group.

Attractions open ‘til 2am!

Ride our frightfully-fun attractions until the early hours and discover the ever-so eerie atmosphere that has descended for this most macabre occasion.