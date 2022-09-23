“Amsterdam: The IMAX Live Experience” Coming to Select Theaters Nationwide on September 27th

Stars of 20th Century Studios’ Amsterdam will join director David O. Russell for a special IMAX Live Q&A at participating theaters across the country on Tuesday, September 27th.

What’s Happening:

IMAX and 20th Century Studios today announced that Christian Bale, Mike Myers, Margot Robbie and Rami Malek will join director/writer/producer David O. Russell in an exclusive IMAX Live Q&A on Tuesday, September 27th at 4:00pm PST / 7:00pm EST as part of the Amsterdam : The IMAX Live Experience.

The special interactive Q&A will be streamed live from the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre to 70 participating IMAX Theatres.

This exclusive fan-first opportunity provides IMAX and 20th Century Studios moviegoers the opportunity to screen the upcoming original crime epic in advance of its October 7th, 2022 release while connecting with the cast during a live Q&A session.

All attendees will receive a commemorative mini poster.

For a list of participating theaters and to purchase tickets, click here

