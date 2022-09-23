“Amsterdam: The IMAX Live Experience” Coming to Select Theaters Nationwide on September 27th

Stars of 20th Century Studios’ Amsterdam will join director David O. Russell for a special IMAX Live Q&A at participating theaters across the country on Tuesday, September 27th.
What’s Happening:
- IMAX and 20th Century Studios today announced that Christian Bale, Mike Myers, Margot Robbie and Rami Malek will join director/writer/producer David O. Russell in an exclusive IMAX Live Q&A on Tuesday, September 27th at 4:00pm PST / 7:00pm EST as part of the Amsterdam: The IMAX Live Experience.
- The special interactive Q&A will be streamed live from the AMC Century City IMAX Theatre to 70 participating IMAX Theatres.
- This exclusive fan-first opportunity provides IMAX and 20th Century Studios moviegoers the opportunity to screen the upcoming original crime epic in advance of its October 7th, 2022 release while connecting with the cast during a live Q&A session.
- All attendees will receive a commemorative mini poster.
- For a list of participating theaters and to purchase tickets, click here.
About Amsterdam:
- An original crime epic about three close friends who find themselves at the center of one of the most shocking secret plots in American history. A fascinating and richly intricate tale that brilliantly weaves historical fact with fiction for a timely, cinematic experience, the film stars Academy Award winner Christian Bale, two-time Oscar nominee Margot Robbie, John David Washington, Alessandro Nivola, Andrea Riseborough, Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Rock, Matthias Schoenaerts, Michael Shannon, Mike Myers, Taylor Swift, Timothy Olyphant, Zoe Saldaña, with Oscar winner Rami Malek and two-time Academy Award winner Robert De Niro.
- Written and directed by five-time Oscar nominee David O. Russell, the film is produced by Arnon Milchan, Matthew Budman, Anthony Katagas, David O. Russell and Christian Bale, with Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer and Sam Hanson serving as executive producers.
- Amsterdam opens in U.S. theaters October 7th, 2022.