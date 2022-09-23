According to Variety, Disney Music Group is working with the Deaf West Theatre to release an American Sign Language version of the hit song We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music Group and Deaf West Theatre are releasing an American Sign Language version of the hit song We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Disney’s Encanto.
- This is all in celebration of the International Day of Sign Languages.
- This video features an all-deaf Colombian and Hispanic cast using both American and Colombian sign language to add an extra bit of authenticity to the song.
- The English lyrics are translated into ASL and CSL by a team that made certain that the song's sign translation was accurate for the video,
- See the video below.
Featured in the Video:
- Nataly Barahona (Pepa)
- Andres (Flash)
- Otalora (Felix)
- Donna Valverde (Mirabel and Abuela)
- Jasmine Garcia (Isabela)
- Joseph Rocha (Camilo)
- Andrea Rodriguez (Dolores)
What They’re Saying:
- “The impact this film has on children cannot be dismissed. The majority of Deaf children are born to hearing families and sometimes the only exposure to the community and sign language is through videos like this,” said DJ Kurs, Deaf West’s Artistic Director of the positive impact collaborations like these can make. “By working with Disney Music Group on expanding the access to one of their songs to the Deaf and hard-of-hearing communities brings us immense pride.”