According to Variety, Disney Music Group is working with the Deaf West Theatre to release an American Sign Language version of the hit song We Don’t Talk About Bruno from Encanto.

This video features an all-deaf Colombian and Hispanic cast using both American and Colombian sign language to add an extra bit of authenticity to the song.

The English lyrics are translated into ASL and CSL by a team that made certain that the song's sign translation was accurate for the video,

Nataly Barahona (Pepa)

Andres (Flash)

Otalora (Felix)

Donna Valverde (Mirabel and Abuela)

Jasmine Garcia (Isabela)

Joseph Rocha (Camilo)

Andrea Rodriguez (Dolores)

