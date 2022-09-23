Disney+ Hallowstream Coming to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 7th and 8th

Disney+ is taking over the iconic Hollywood Forever Cemetery on October 7th & 8th for a special Hallowstream outdoor screening event, treating fans in Los Angeles to some of the Hallowstream collection’s most wicked offerings.

What’s Happening:

  • Here’s the screening line-up:
    • Hocus Pocus and Hocus Pocus 2 will screen on October 7th
    • The Nightmare Before Christmas and a special Marvel Studios Double Feature – WandaVision Episode 6 – ‘All-New Halloween Special’ & Werewolf by Night will screen on October 8th
  • Attendees will also enjoy Smorgasburg-curated bites as well as themed pre-show activities and photo moments.
  • Reservations are free and required for attendance. Space is limited and reservations are available on a first-come, first-serve basis. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets to enjoy the outdoor screenings.
  • Reservations open to the public beginning Monday, September 26th at 10:00 am PT at this link.
  • Fans who can’t make it to the Hollywood Forever Cemetery screenings can tune in to tricks and treats for all ages on the Halloween Collection on Disney+, offering iconic library favorites as well as thrilling new Originals.

Friday, October 7th:

  • Hocus Pocus – 5:00pm PT
  • Hocus Pocus 2 – 9:30pm PT

 

Saturday, October 8th:

  • The Nightmare Before Christmas – 5:00pm PT
  • Marvel Studios Double Feature: WandaVision & Werewolf by Night – 9:30pm PT

 

Doors open 90 minutes prior to each screening.

