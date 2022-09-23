As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 26th-October 1st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC ’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.

’s long running morning news show or for the latest national news and entertainment. The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.

Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.

GMA Guests for the Week of September 26th-October 1st:

Monday, September 26 Melanie Chisholm (Former Spice Girls member; The Sporty One ) Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline ( The Good House ) Luke Evans ( Pinocchio ) Jenny Mollen ( Dictator Lunches )

Tuesday, September 27 Idina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel ( Loud Mouse ) Steve Case ( The Rise of the Rest ) Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Wednesday, September 28 Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec ( Shark Tank ) Robin Roberts interviews Danai Gurira from Ghana

Thursday, September 29 Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy ( Hocus Pocus 2 ) Performance by the cast of 1776 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson

Friday, September 30 Nick Kroll ( Don’t Worry Darling and Little Big Boys ) Performance by Kane Brown

Saturday, October 1 Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson Lisa Lillien ( Hungry Girl Simply Comfort )



Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.