“GMA” Guest List: Casts of “Hocus Pocus 2,” “Shark Tank” and More to Appear Week of September 26th

As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 26th-October 1st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.

What’s Happening:

GMA Guests for the Week of September 26th-October 1st:

  • Monday, September 26
    • Melanie Chisholm (Former Spice Girls member; The Sporty One)
    • Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline (The Good House)
    • Luke Evans (Pinocchio)
    • Jenny Mollen (Dictator Lunches)
  • Tuesday, September 27
    • Idina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel (Loud Mouse)
    • Steve Case (The Rise of the Rest)
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Wednesday, September 28
    • Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
    • Robin Roberts interviews Danai Gurira from Ghana
  • Thursday, September 29
    • Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus 2)
    • Performance by the cast of 1776
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
  • Friday, September 30
    • Nick Kroll (Don’t Worry Darling and Little Big Boys)
    • Performance by Kane Brown
  • Saturday, October 1
    • Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
    • Lisa Lillien (Hungry Girl Simply Comfort)

Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.