As we enter a new week of television programming, Good Morning America has announced their guests for September 26th-October 1st. The show will welcome actors, authors and musicians who will discuss their current and upcoming projects.
What’s Happening:
- Every day millions of Americans tune in to ABC’s long running morning news show Good Morning America or GMA for the latest national news and entertainment.
- The network has shared their guests list for the upcoming week which features actors, musicians and more.
- Good Morning America airs Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 am EST), on the ABC Television Network.
GMA Guests for the Week of September 26th-October 1st:
- Monday, September 26
- Melanie Chisholm (Former Spice Girls member; The Sporty One)
- Sigourney Weaver and Kevin Kline (The Good House)
- Luke Evans (Pinocchio)
- Jenny Mollen (Dictator Lunches)
- Tuesday, September 27
- Idina Menzel and sister Cara Mentzel (Loud Mouse)
- Steve Case (The Rise of the Rest)
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Wednesday, September 28
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec (Shark Tank)
- Robin Roberts interviews Danai Gurira from Ghana
- Thursday, September 29
- Sarah Jessica Parker, Bette Midler and Kathy Najimy (Hocus Pocus 2)
- Performance by the cast of 1776
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Friday, September 30
- Nick Kroll (Don’t Worry Darling and Little Big Boys)
- Performance by Kane Brown
- Saturday, October 1
- Deals and Steals with Tory Johnson
- Lisa Lillien (Hungry Girl Simply Comfort)
Good Morning America is a two-hour, live program anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist.