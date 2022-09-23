Next week, The View will welcome special guests to the daily talk show including actors and authors who will discuss their current and upcoming projects and topics relevant in today’s world.

What’s Happening:

The View is the place to go for daily conversation about hot button issues including politics, arts and entertainment, business and more.

The network has revealed their guests list for the upcoming week which includes actors, authors and more.

The View airs Monday-Friday 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EDT on ABC.

The View Guests for the Week of September 26th-30th:

Monday, September 26 Elisabeth Moss ( The Handmaid’s Tale )

Tuesday, September 27 Dylan McDermott ( FBI: Most Wanted ) Melanie Chisholm ( The Sporty One: My Life as a Spice Girl )

Wednesday, September 28 Idina Menzel and Cara Mentzel ( Loud Mouse ) Little Amal, the 12-foot puppet of a 10-year-old Syrian refugee who has become an international symbol of compassion and human rights

Thursday, September 29 Cast of Shark Tank : Mark Cuban, Barbara Corcoran, Kevin O’Leary, Robert Herjavec and Lori Grenier

Friday, September 30 Original co-host Star Jones ( Divorce Court ) Mario Cantone ( Classic Horror )



The View is now available on a podcast. Listen to the full show for free on Apple Podcasts or on your favorite podcast app every weekday afternoon.

The View is executive produced by Brian Teta and directed by Sarah de la O.