“Time” a New Original Song Released by Giveon for the Film “Amsterdam”

20th Century Studios shared on their Twitter page a new original song by Giveon for the film Amsterdam has been released.
What’s Happening:
- Time is an original song by Giveon for the film Amsterdam.
- You can listen to this new song by clicking here.
- Amsterdam will be in theaters on October 7th, and if you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you can do so by clicking here.
Amsterdam Synopsis:
- Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.
Cast:
- Rami Malek
- Mike Myers
- Andrea Riseborough
- Michael Shannon
- Timothy Olyphant
- Taylor Swift
- Matthias Schoenaerts
- Alessandro Nivola