“Time” a New Original Song Released by Giveon for the Film “Amsterdam”

20th Century Studios shared on their Twitter page a new original song by Giveon for the film Amsterdam has been released.

What’s Happening:

  • Time is an original song by Giveon for the film Amsterdam.
  • You can listen to this new song by clicking here.
  • Amsterdam will be in theaters on October 7th, and if you haven't purchased your tickets yet, you can do so by clicking here.

Amsterdam Synopsis:

  • Set in the '30s, it follows three friends who witness a murder, become suspects themselves, and uncover one of the most outrageous plots in American history.

Cast:

  • Rami Malek
  • Mike Myers
  • Andrea Riseborough
  • Michael Shannon
  • Timothy Olyphant
  • Taylor Swift
  • Matthias Schoenaerts
  • Alessandro Nivola