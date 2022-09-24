Escapade Comes to Krakoa in First Look at “New Mutants #31”

Alongside artist Alberto Alburquerque, Hugo and Nebula Award-winning author Charlie Jane Anders will take her “Marvel’s Voices: Pride (2022)” breakout character Shela Sexton, AKA Escapade, to Krakoa for an exciting new adventure in “New Mutants (2019) #31.” Marvel shared a first look at the upcoming comic.

Over the course of a three-issue story arc, Shela reluctantly goes to the mutant nation-state in the hopes of saving her best friend Morgan Red from certain death.

However, Emma Frost may not have been entirely forthcoming about her reasons for recruiting Escapade in the first place, sending Shela on a collision course even as she attempts to fit in with the New Mutants.

In a special first look at “New Mutants (2019) #31,” Shela mingles with fellow mutants like Anole and Scout by showing off the tech in her gloves, before intervening in an argument.

Another page shows Shela reuniting with her friend Morgan and his winged turtle Hibbert, after which she takes the stage with Rahne Sinclair, AKA Wolfsbane, in the face of a protest against mutants.

In another page, a glowing green portal suddenly opens by the stage, revealing a handful of masked soldiers who are armed to the teeth.

Then, a final page reveals those soldiers have captured these Krakoan representatives – including Shela and Morgan!

Will all these mutants make it out alive? Find out in “New Mutants #31,” on sale October 26.

What they’re saying: