Release Delayed Again for the Disney Original Documentary “Mija”

What’s Happening:
- Mija was supposed to debut on Disney+ on September 16th, but then was moved to September 23, 2022. Yet again, this documentary has been postponed.
- This time there has not been a new release date given and the film has been removed from the official September Disney+ release schedule.
About Mija:
- Disney Original Documentary’s Mija features Doris Muñoz and Jacks Haupt, two daughters of immigrants from Mexico who are both navigating their careers in the music industry.
- Seeking to provide for their families while achieving their dreams, Doris and Jacks bond over the ever-present guilt of being the first American-born members of their families and the financial risks of pursuing their dreams.
- For them, the pressure of success is heightened because it is their family’s hope for green cards and family reunification.
- Mija is a moving love letter to immigrants and their children.
- Director Isabel Castro’s intimate debut feature constructs an ethereal vision and dedication to the daughters that fight for their families, their dreams and themselves.
- See the trailer below.