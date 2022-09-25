Disneyland Paris Monopoly Board Game Will Be Available Soon

Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th anniversary and finding fun ways for you to join in on the occasion. If you are a fan of Monopoly, you will love the brand new Disneyland Paris version of the famous game.

What’s Happening:

  • To celebrate the 30th anniversary of Disneyland Paris, there is a brand new Disneyland Paris version of the famous Monopoly board.

  • According to the Disneyland Paris Facebook page, annual pass members will have preview access to this product on October 19th at The Storybook Store from 9am to 8pm.
  • To be able to get this preview, you must present your valid annual pass.
  • Annual pass discount in regular store applicable.
  • There will be a limit of two items per transaction.