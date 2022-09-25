Join us as we check out The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night at LEGOLAND Florida for Brick-or-Treat 2022.
What's Happening:
- See what the all-new The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night show at LEGOLAND Florida is all about.
- This is all happening at Brick-or-Treat 2022.
- You can see the video below.
About Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party: (according to the website)
- Saturdays and Sundays | September 24th through October 30th.
- Included with Daily Tickets and select Annual Passes.
- Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND Florida Resort with tons of candy, an all-new show lineup, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO characters, and more.
Join the Monster Party:
- Select weekends this fall, the party kicks off as Monsters take over LEGOLAND and host the Halloween party of the year featuring:
- Live Entertainment & Show
- Limited-Time Attraction
- Character Meet & Greet
- Costume Parad
- Trick-or-Treating
- Best of all, admission is included with day tickets, hotel packages, and select annual passes.
