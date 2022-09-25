Join us as we check out The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night at LEGOLAND Florida for Brick-or-Treat 2022.

What's Happening:

See what the all-new The UnbeLEAFable Halloween Night show at LEGOLAND Florida is all about.

show at LEGOLAND Florida is all about. This is all happening at Brick-or-Treat 2022.

You can see the video below.

About Brick-or-Treat Presents Monster Party: (according to the website)

Saturdays and Sundays | September 24th through October 30th.

Included with Daily Tickets and select Annual Passes.

Brick-or-Treat will bewitch LEGOLAND Florida Resort with tons of candy, an all-new show lineup, never-before-seen exclusive LEGO characters, and more.

Join the Monster Party:

Select weekends this fall, the party kicks off as Monsters take over LEGOLAND and host the Halloween party of the year featuring:

Live Entertainment & Show

Limited-Time Attraction

Character Meet & Greet

Costume Parad

Trick-or-Treating

Best of all, admission is included with day tickets, hotel packages, and select annual passes.