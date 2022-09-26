Disneyland Paris Launching “Leave a Legacy” Activation in Avengers Campus

Disneyland Paris is offering Marvel fans a one-of-a-kind chance to “Leave a Legacy” in the iconic Quinjet in Avengers Campus.

What’s Happening:

Two months after the epic opening of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris, the Resort is offering you the unique opportunity to leave a digital message with your name on a USB drive, in the iconic Quinjet.

This will be a first-of-its-kind activation in the history of the resort.

On September 26th at 10:00 a.m., Avengers Campus – Leave a Legacy, an online platform with a Marvel Quiz and an option (no obligation) to enter a drawing to attend an exclusive event at Avengers Campus on October 7th, will launch.

The platform will be available from 10:00 a.m. on Monday, September 26th, until midnight on September 29th. Ready to take the challenge?

The Concept:

On the Avengers Campus – Leave a Legacy platform, participants can test their knowledge about Avengers Campus and the Super Hero universe in an interactive way thanks to a Quiz created especially for the occasion. Once finished – regardless of the result – participants will have the opportunity to enter a drawing by registering and leaving a written message with their name. Validated messages will be compiled and encrypted on a USB drive to be deposited in the Quinjet at the heart of Avengers Campus at Disneyland Paris. Any participant who chooses to complete the process will be able to leave their "legacy" at Disneyland Paris!

Dedicated Event:

If participants choose to leave a message at the end of the Quiz, they will be entered into a drawing to attend an exclusive event at Avengers Campus in Disneyland Paris with the person of their choice on the evening of Friday, October 7th!

The event will allow a limited number of guests to enjoy various Campus locations and the Stark Factory restaurant in peace, to cosplay or “Marvel-bound,” as well as a live activation around the Quinjet when the messages are left inside!

More details will be provided to the drawing winners at a later date.

To participate in Avengers Campus – Leave a Legacy, test your knowledge and try your luck in the drawing, visit https://ac-legacy.disneylandparis.com/en