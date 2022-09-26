Dole Releases All-Purple Recipe to Celebrate Arrival of “Hocus Pocus 2”

Dole is heralding the return of the legendary Sanderson Sisters later this week on Disney+ with a special new dessert recipe perfect for any Hocus Pocus 2 viewing party.

What’s Happening:

Dole has released a new all-purple frozen tribute themed to the upcoming Disney+ original film, Hocus Pocus 2 , set to debut on Friday, September 30th on Disney+.

, set to debut on Friday, September 30th on Disney+. The fruit-based treat, called “The Witching Hour Fro-Whip,” is made up of bananas, pineapple, blueberries, blackberries, and raspberries, only takes 10 minutes to make, and based on the recipe, is only 90 calories per serving.

The official Dole website shared the following recipe: Ingredients 2 ripe DOLE Bananas, peeled, cut crosswise into thirds and frozen 1 cup chopped DOLE Pineapple, frozen ½ cup DOLE Blackberries ½ cup DOLE Blueberries ½ cup DOLE Raspberries plus additional for garnish 3 tablespoons powdered sugar 1¼ cups refrigerated unsweetened coconut milk Shaved dark chocolate and/or chopped nuts (optional) Directions Purée bananas, pineapple, blackberries, blueberries, raspberries and sugar in a blender; with blender running, slowly add coconut milk. Makes about 4½ cups. Divide into 4 bowls; top with raspberries, chocolate and/or nuts, if desired. Tips & tricks Peel and freeze ripe bananas to have on hand for using in this recipe as well as smoothies.

It’s been 29 years since someone lit the Black Flame Candle and resurrected the 17th-century sisters, and they are looking for revenge. Now it is up to three high-school students to stop the ravenous witches from wreaking a new kind of havoc on Salem before dawn on All Hallow’s Eve. A Disney+ Original movie debuting September 30, 2022, exclusively on Disney+, the live-action comedy Hocus Pocus 2 is a haunting sequel to the Halloween classic which brings back the delightfully wicked Sanderson sisters for more comedic mayhem. Hocus Pocus 2 stars Bette Midler (The First Wives Club, Beaches), Sarah Jessica Parker (Sex and the City, Divorce), and Kathy Najimy (Sister Act, Younger), and is directed by Anne Fletcher (Dumplin’, The Proposal).