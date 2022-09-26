Former NBA Star J.J. Redick Signs Multi-Year Extension with ESPN

ESPN has re-signed former NBA star J.J. Reddick to a multi-year extension to continue his NBA coverage and expand his role as well.
- With this extension, Redick’s role will expand to include:
- NBA analysis
- NBA Draft coverage
- Get Up
- First Take
- SportsCenter
- Redick retired from the NBA in 2021 after a 15-year playing career before joining ESPN.
- In that time, Redick played with the Orlando Magic, Milwaukee Bucks, Los Angeles Clippers, Philadelphia 76ers, New Orleans Pelicans and Dallas Mavericks.
- Despite his long NBA tenure however, he is likely best known for his college basketball career as one of the best players in the history of the Duke University basketball program.
- In addition to his work with ESPN, Redick co-hosts “The Old Man and the Three” podcast, covering basketball.