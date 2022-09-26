Welcome the Holidays with Halloween and Christmas Home Accents from shopDisney

As Disney fans prepare for their fall and winter celebrations, shopDisney is introducing new festive home accents that will bring the spirit of the season to any abode.
- We’ve made it to the latter half of 2022 and our favorite seasons are on the horizon. Now’s the perfect time to add some Disney flair to your home with small accent pieces to bring just a touch of the holidays to your gathering space.
- For the Halloween fans, there are new vases, candle holders and door hangers featuring Disney villains and Grogu (Baby Yoda) enjoying the tricks and treats associated with the holiday.
- As for the Christmas crowd, guests will love the gift box snow globes and cute tree toppers representing characters like Mickey Mouse, Stitch, and even Jack Skellington.
- These are just a handful of the new arrivals available now on shopDisney that will make a great gift for your fellow Disney pals or fun treat for your home.
- Prices range from $19.99-$64.99 and links to the individual items can be found below.
Halloween Accents
If you love all things spooky and can’t get enough of Disney villains, you might want to consider the fun ways you can decorate your home this Halloween. For starters check out the Ursula vase, and Maleficent candle holder that are as stylish as they are wicked.
Grogu Halloween Door Hanger – Star Wars: The Mandalorian – $19.99
- Grogu door hanger
- Design of Grogu in sheet ghost costume with pumpkin candy bucket
- Rope string
- Polyester
- Approx. 15'' L x 12 1 1/2'' W x 1/2'' D
Maleficent Candle Holder – Sleeping Beauty – $32.99
- Sculpted ceramic candle holder*
- Maleficent horns
- Allover scales
- Semi gloss iridescent finish
- Gloss back interior
- Candle not included
- Stoneware
- Approx. 4'' H x 2 3/4'' Diameter
Ursula Vase – The Little Mermaid – $44.99
- Sculpted ceramic vase
- Ursula tentacles design
- Matte finish
- Stoneware
- Approx. 21 3/4'' H x 7 3/4'' Diameter
Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas Candle – $34.99
- Sculpted ceramic candle holder
- ''Deadly Nightshade'' text
- Lift-off lid
- Includes candle
- Stoneware / wax
- Approx. 6'' H x 6'' Diameter
Tree Toppers
Sure it’s fun to deck the halls, but it’s even better to top the tree! Fans planning on a Disney theme for this year can replace the traditional star topper with something a bit more playful like these Nightmare Before Christmas and Lilo and Stitch Designs.
Jack Skellington Tree Topper – Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas – $54.99
- Stone resin / plastic
- Approx. 8 3/4'' H x 11'' W x 4 3/4'' D
Stitch Tree Topper – Lilo & Stitch – $54.99
- Stone resin / plastic
- Approx. 8 1/2'' H x 8'' W x 6 3/4'' D
Christmas Snow Globes
Snow globes are some of the most delicate and fascinating decorative items ever created and they’re even better when themed to Disney! Department 56 presents a unique look designing a series of snow globe after a holiday gift box. A matching lid rests gently atop the magical sphere, and inside you’ll find plenty of snow and a charming figure of a Disney pal.
Santa Stitch Christmas Gift Waterball – Lilo & Stitch – $64.99
- Fully sculpted Santa Stitch figure inside globe
- ''Wrapped gift box'' base
- Box lid and bow topper
- Stone resin / glass / liquid fill
- Approx. 6 1/4'' H x 4'' W x 4'' D
Santa Mickey Mouse Christmas Gift Waterball – $64.99
- Fully sculpted Santa Mickey figure inside globe
- ''Wrapped gift box'' base
- Box lid and bow topper
- Stone resin / glass / liquid fill
- Approx. 6 1/4'' H x 4'' W x 4'' D
Jack Skellington Christmas Gift Waterball – Tim Burton's Nightmare Before Christmas – $64.99
- Fully sculpted Jack Skellington figure inside globe
- ''Wrapped gift box'' base
- Box lid and bow topper
- Stone resin / glass / liquid fill
- Approx. 7'' H x 4'' W x 4'' D