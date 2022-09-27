IAAPA Expo to Host “Legends 2022: Epcot, 40 Years in a State of Becoming” Panel

The 2022 edition of the Legends panel at IAAPA Expo will feature a number of the great minds behind the creation and modern-day operations of EPCOT, in honor of the park’s 40th anniversary.

What’s Happening:

Hosted by Bob Rogers, founder and chairman of BRC Imagination Arts and moderator and curator of The Legends Panel, the 2022 session is certain to be a favorite among attendees.

“Legends 2022: Epcot, 40 Years in a State of Becoming” will include: Bob Weis, global ambassador, Walt Disney Imagineering Jodi McLaughlin: executive portfolio producer, Walt Disney Imagineering Kartika Rodriguez, vice president, EPCOT Rick Rothschild, founder and chief creative officer of FAR Out! Creative Direction

This year’s panel explores the tools and lessons arising from the creation and continuing evolution of Epcot. Speakers strive to answer how Epcot’s core identity evolved and refreshed itself – even going from EPCOT to Epcot. Our five Legends will share insights, strategies, and lessons of a lifetime that attendees can apply to their own careers.

This year’s theme is particularly fitting for Rogers, who has curated this panel for nearly 20 years, as his work history links him personally to Epcot and the greater Disney brand. Rogers wrote and produced the original Impressions de France

The Legends panel will take place November 16th from 4:00-5:30 p.m. during IAAPA Expo, held at the Orange County Convention Center.

IAAPA Expo welcomes industry professionals and emerging leaders to explore the sights, smells, tastes, sensations, and thrills of the amusement industry of today and the future. The conference runs November 14th-17th with the trade show open November 15th-18th.

What They’re Saying:

Michael Shelton, vice president and executive director, IAAPA North America, said: “We could not be happier with the speaker lineup we have for this year’s Legends panel. This popular session lets IAAPA shine a spotlight on just some of the outstanding industry leaders who have truly carved the path to where we are today. Getting to focus on Epcot as it turns 40 should offer greater insight into the future of the park and provide inspiration to everyone in attendance.”

