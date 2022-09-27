LEGOLAND Florida To Close As Hurricane Ian Approaches

As Hurricane Ian approaches the region, LEGOLAND Florida has adjusted their operating schedule for the next few days.

LEGOLAND Florida Resort will be OPEN until 5pm tonight, September 27th. The Resort will be closed Wed, Sept 28th and Thurs, Sept 29th, due to Hurricane Ian. The LEGOLAND Resort Hotels will remain open to guests with existing reservations.

LEGOLAND Florida is outside of Orlando in Winter Haven, FL, further southwest and closer to Tampa than Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando, where the storm is predicted to be stronger.

LEGOLAND’s Hurricane Policy states:

The safety of guests and Model Citizens is our highest priority.

If the National Hurricane Center issues a tropical storm or hurricane warning for the Central Florida area — or for your place of residence — within seven days preceding your scheduled arrival date, you may reschedule or cancel your LEGOLAND Florida Resort visit without any penalties or fees imposed by LEGOLAND and/or Merlin Entertainments.

This policy applies only to LEGOLAND Florida Theme Park tickets, LEGOLAND Water Park tickets and LEGOLAND Pirate Island Hotel, LEGOLAND Hotel or LEGOLAND Beach Retreat reservations booked directly with LEGOLAND Florida Resort or LEGOLAND Vacations, as well as partner hotel reservations and packages booked through LEGOLAND Vacations.

If your travel plans were arranged by third-party suppliers, including travel agents, travel-booking websites, ticket resellers and other businesses independent of LEGOLAND Florida Resort and LEGOLAND Vacations, you are responsible for any nonrefundable payments as well as any cancellation or change fees charged by those suppliers.

Likewise, if your travel plans include products or services provided by third-party suppliers, such as airfare, rental cars or vacation insurance, you are responsible for any nonrefundable payments as well as any cancellation or change fees charged by those suppliers.

Guests who wish to reschedule a visit due to an NHC hurricane or tropical storm warning, or those with questions about their vacation, can call the Merlin Entertainments Customer Service Center daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern at +1 888-690-5346. Guests under 18 years of age must have a parent or guardian’s permission to call.

For ticket-related inquiries outside business hours, please email [email protected] and a member of our Guest Services team will respond at the earliest opportunity.